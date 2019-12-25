Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 Tendulkar loses secu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z'

ANI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
The downgrading or upgrading is usually done keeping in mind the threat perception to the individual.
According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: In a major security rejig, the Mumbai Police downgraded and de-categorised the X-category security cover availed by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and enhanced Shiv Sena legislator Aaditya Thackeray’s cover from Y+ to Z category after making a threat perception assessment in this regard.

According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel.

 

In X category security, the persons is given a cover by two personnel. In Y and Z type of security arrangement, the individual gets a security cover by eleven and twenty-two personnel.

The downgrading or upgrading is usually done keeping in mind the threat perception to the individual.

Notably, the Central government had recently withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Parliament had earlier this month passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which allows SPG cover to the Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers for a period of five years after leaving office.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mumbai police, sachin tendulkar, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. (Photo: File)

Days after UP CM's remark, 28 people asked to pay Rs 14L for clash damages

2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yeddy says compensation after probe

The spiritual leader also stressed that as human being everybody should take a resolution to be happy and content and lead peaceful lives. (Photo: File)

Tibetans retain power of truth, China exercises power of guns: Dalai Lama

(Representational Image)

CBI to probe into Yamuna Expressway scam; books Ex-CEO, 20 others



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI to probe into Yamuna Expressway scam; books Ex-CEO, 20 others

(Representational Image)

30,000 women get uterus removed to earn during menstruation: Raut tells Thackeray

Nitin Raut, who is chairman of the AICC's scheduled caste department on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take some significant steps to help the women working in the sugarcane fields of the state. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi launches Rs 6,000 crore groundwater management plan

PM Modi on Wednesday flagged off the 'Atal Bhujal Yojana' on the occasion of 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: ANI)

Facing Governor Dhankhar's ire on campus protests, JU VC pleads not guilty

'I am amazed that the Vice Chancellor is in passive mode and a silent spectator to this unseemly spectacle that augurs painful sliding of our system,' Dhankhar tweeted. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Home Ministry orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham