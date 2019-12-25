Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 Rahul Gandhi, Priyan ...
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi stopped from meeting victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 1:48 am IST
The police said the Congress leaders went back after they were told that prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 144 in the city.
A police officer stops Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Meerut city at the border of Meerut on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The UP police on Tuesday stopped Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from entering Meerut to meet the families of those who died during protests against the CAA.

The police said the Congress leaders went back after they were told that prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 144 in the city and they would be held responsible for any deterioration of law and order.

 

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the CAA.

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, Congress sources said in Delhi. The Gandhis were stopped near Partapur Police Station. “We asked the police to show us order, but they did not show any order for stopping us and told us to return,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

According to a police statement, Rahul and Priyanka were served a notice which said section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed and the situation in Meerut was sensitive. “They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of law and order situation in the district due to their visit,” the statement said.

...
