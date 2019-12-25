Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 ‘People should ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘People should introspect what is right’: PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 25, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 4:59 pm IST
'People have destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children,' PM Modi said.
(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the destruction of public property during the clashes against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children," he said at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow. 

 

“Issues of Article 370 and Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared. 130 crore Indians have found solution to such challenges with confidence,” he added.

Eighteen people have died across Uttar Pradesh in protests against the Citizenship law which was passed by Parliament on December 11.

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, citizenship act protests, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi


