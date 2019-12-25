Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 Pay dues immediately ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pay dues immediately, allow to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
As per the letter, they are yet to receive the flying allowance for October.
As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)
 As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Flagging concerns over unpaid dues, an Air India pilots' union has urged the government to allow their members to quit the debt-laden carrier without serving notice period.

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future.

 

The group represents nearly 800 Air India pilots who fly narrow body planes. They have written a strongly worded letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri regarding their dues.

"...your statement that if Air India is not privatised by 31st March 2020 then Air India will be shut down, is a matter of concern," the letter said.

Citing the uncertainty over the airline's future, the grouping asked the minister to ensure that they "are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving the notice period and clear all our dues immediately".

The notice period is six months. Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 58,000 crore. The ICPA has also asked for clearing their legitimate dues without any further delay.

In a warning, the group said, "Our patience is running thin and we are in no position to continue working with uncertainty looming large at Air India".

"We do not want to face the same fate as other employees of 21 private carriers that have shut down and further add to the rising unemployment in India," the letter, dated December 23, said.

As per the letter, they are yet to receive the flying allowance for October.

"We have been living with uncertainty for the past two-three years, and as a result, many employees have defaulted on their loan and other payments. This has greatly affected our livelihood and our families," it added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: air india, hardeep singh puri
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

(Photo: ANI)

‘People should introspect what is right’: PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

Debosmita Choudhury, who identified herself as a student of the arts department, said she chose to “dump” the CAA document at the podium where the vice-chancellor, Pro-VC and registrar were seated, as it made bonafide citizens prove their nationality. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony

(Photo: File)

'Sharad Pawar taught us…': Uddhav's dig at former ally BJP, Fadnavis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘People should introspect what is right’: PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

(Photo: ANI)

Watch: Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony

Debosmita Choudhury, who identified herself as a student of the arts department, said she chose to “dump” the CAA document at the podium where the vice-chancellor, Pro-VC and registrar were seated, as it made bonafide citizens prove their nationality. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Sharad Pawar taught us…': Uddhav's dig at former ally BJP, Fadnavis

(Photo: File)

Days after UP CM's remark, 28 people asked to pay Rs 14L for clash damages

Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. (Photo: File)

2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yeddy says compensation after probe
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham