Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 NPR will serve as NR ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NPR will serve as NRC's database; give wrong names, addresses: Arundhati Roy

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 7:41 pm IST
Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, she also said that NRC was targeted against the Muslims of the country.
She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)
 She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Author-activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday said that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose the former by furnishing wrong names and addresses.

Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, she also said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted against the Muslims of the country.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said there was no link between the NPR and the NRC and their databases cannot be used for each other.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register(NPR). The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.

A "usual resident" is defined for the purposes of NPR as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for National Population Register (NPR) was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census of India 2011. The data was updated in 2015 by conducting door-to-door survey.

Roy said that officials will visit people's homes under NPR exercise for taking their names, addresses and other details. "They will visit your homes, take your name, phone number and ask for documents like Aadhaar and driving licences. The NPR will become a database of NRC. We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home for NPR and ask for your name give them some different name....For address say 7 RCR. A lot of subversion will be needed, we are not born to face lathis and bullets," she told the protest meeting.

Roy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a "lie" at his Ramlila Ground rally here on Sunday that his government never said anything about the NRC process and that there are no detention camps in the country.

"He told the lie knowing that it will be caught but still he lied because he has media with him which will not question him." Roy said that those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC need to work for getting a "proper commitment" from various states that they will not implement these measures.

She alleged that after widespread protests against the CAA and NRC in the country, the government has been trying to push the provisions of NRC and CAA through NPR. Alleging that Muslims are being attacked and oppressed by the police in Uttar Pradesh, she said, "Attacks are taking place on Muslims in UP. Police are going house to house ransacking and looting."

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country.

The protest organised by Joint Committee For Action Against CAA/NRC, was also addressed by other members of civil society including Bollywood actor Zeeshaan Ayyub, who said that the students and youth of the country were fighting for a right cause and they will achieve success through their struggle.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: arundhati roy, npr, nrc, citizenship amendment act, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in K'taka

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's

MP CM leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

Pay dues immediately, allow to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in K'taka

(Photo: Twitter)

MP CM leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's

No difference between NPR and NRC, Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

Pay dues immediately, allow to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

‘People should introspect what is right’: PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham