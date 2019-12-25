Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 MP CM leads march in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP CM leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 6:39 pm IST
The Congress has alleged the Modi government was trying to link the NPR with the NRC and termed it 'draconian'.
Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's "intentions" behind bringing the National Population Register (NPR) together with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: PTI)
 Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's "intentions" behind bringing the National Population Register (NPR) together with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said his party Congress also wanted to implement the National Population Register (NPR), but without the NRC as he vowed not to implement the "anti-constitutional" Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state.

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's "intentions" behind bringing the National Population Register (NPR) together with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

 

He alleged the Centre was opening the door for the "misuse" of the new citizenship law and the NRC, saying what was "not written" in the controversial legislation holds more importance that what was written in it.

"Wo jo NPR le aaye, wo toh hum bhi chahte the, par uske sath koi NRC nahi juda tha. Jo ye jodkar la rahe hai ye inki niyat sabit karti hai! (We also wanted the NPR that they have brought, but there was no NRC associated with it. They are bringing it together, which has made their intentions clear)," Nath told reporters here after participating in the march.

He was responding to a question about the Centre's announcement of updating the NPR.

On Tuesday, the Union cabinet decided that the NPR will be updated along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam. The cabinet also sanctioned a sum of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating NPR.

Questioning the Centre's intentions, Nath said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already told Parliament that they will implement the NRC across the country.
"During my 40 years in Parliament, I have never seen an anti-constitutional law like the CAA and NRC. It is not a question of what is written (in the law), but what is not (written). "It is not a question of its use, but of misuse. They are opening the door of misuse," said the former Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara.

The Congress has alleged the Modi government was trying to link the NPR with the NRC and termed it "draconian" and against the secular credentials of the Constitution.

However, Shah has sought to allay apprehensions, saying there is no link between the NPR and the NRC.

Nath further said the Centre was trying to divert the attention of people from several grave issues like economic slowdown, unemployment, farm distress and challenges in bringing in investments.

The Congress chief minister, who completed one year in office last week, once again made it clear his government would not implement the CAA in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath had earlier made this announcement during a protest at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday.

At the outset of the protest march, Nath told the gathering he would fight against the CAA till the end as it was "against the basic structure of the country".

"The identity of India is through its Constitution, which connects various cultures and ensures unity of the country," he said.

Nath took part in 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra' which began from Rangmahal Talkies and culminated at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha complex).

A large number of Congress workers, state ministers, representatives of other political parties, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and people from various sections of the society took part in the march.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kamal nath, npr, nrc, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country. (Photo: File)

NPR will serve as NRC's database; give wrong names, addresses: Arundhati Roy

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in K'taka

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

Pay dues immediately, allow to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No difference between NPR and NRC, Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

Pay dues immediately, allow to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

‘People should introspect what is right’: PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

(Photo: ANI)

Watch: Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony

Debosmita Choudhury, who identified herself as a student of the arts department, said she chose to “dump” the CAA document at the podium where the vice-chancellor, Pro-VC and registrar were seated, as it made bonafide citizens prove their nationality. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Sharad Pawar taught us…': Uddhav's dig at former ally BJP, Fadnavis

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham