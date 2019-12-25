Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 Hyderabad: Engineeri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Engineering College professor rapes girl student, held

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 1:53 am IST
No CCTV in college lab.
The police collected evidence from the lab, which would be sent for forensic examination, which include clothes of the victim and the accused. (Photo: Representational)
 The police collected evidence from the lab, which would be sent for forensic examination, which include clothes of the victim and the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: The Pet Basheerabad police on Tuesday arrested Venkataiah, an assistant professor cum lab in-charge at the Mallareddy Engineering College, on charges of raping a second-year engineering student on Monday.

Venkataiah, 30, assistant professor,  is alleged to have taken advantage of the girl, when she was alone in the lab and assaulted her sexually. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

 

According to Mr M. Mahesh, inspector, Pet Basheerabad, the accused took advantage of the situation as there were no CCTV cameras inside the lab.

The inspector said that after receiving a complaint from the victim, the accused was taken into custody. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to having committed the offence.

“The incident took place at around 4 pm on Monday when the girl was alone in the lab. There are no CCTV cameras installed in the lab at the college,” the inspector added.

The accused, Venkataiah, has been working at the college for the last three years. The victim, a 19-year-old girl, was sent for medical examination. The police are yet to receive the medical reports.

The police collected evidence from the lab, which would be sent for forensic examination, which include clothes of the victim and the accused.

...
Tags: cctv cameras, forensic examination
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The couple expressed great happiness and thanked the ministry of home affairs from giving its go ahead to issuing her the document. (Representational Picture)

Pak woman marries J&K man, gets citizenship

Hemant Soren (Photo: ANI)

Hemant Soren all set to take oath as CM on Sunday

Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu (Photo: Twitter)

BJP desperate with Srinagar civic body

The girl, however, gathered courage and narrated the incident before her parents who took her to the local police on Monday.

Bhopal: Minor girl gang-raped by 4 teenagers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Relatives of man killed in Kirari fire allege foul play

On Friday, a massive fire ripped through the three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area. (Photo: PTI)

Day after being shot at, Ghazaiabad shop owner succumbs to injuries

The owner of a sanitary hardware shop, who was critical after being shot at by an assailant, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. (Photo: Representational)

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka stopped by cops from entering UP's Meerut

(Photo: ANI)

Six office bearers of Lekhpal Sangh terminated under ESMA

Before this, ten land revenue record keepers (Lekhpals) were suspended for abstaining from duty. (Photo: Representational)

Section 144 imposed as protest begins against CAA at Delhi's Mandi House

Last week, students across the world expressed concern over the use of police force during these protests. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham