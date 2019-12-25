Hyderabad: Engineering College professor rapes girl student, held

The police collected evidence from the lab, which would be sent for forensic examination, which include clothes of the victim and the accused. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: The Pet Basheerabad police on Tuesday arrested Venkataiah, an assistant professor cum lab in-charge at the Mallareddy Engineering College, on charges of raping a second-year engineering student on Monday.

Venkataiah, 30, assistant professor, is alleged to have taken advantage of the girl, when she was alone in the lab and assaulted her sexually. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to Mr M. Mahesh, inspector, Pet Basheerabad, the accused took advantage of the situation as there were no CCTV cameras inside the lab.

The inspector said that after receiving a complaint from the victim, the accused was taken into custody. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to having committed the offence.

“The incident took place at around 4 pm on Monday when the girl was alone in the lab. There are no CCTV cameras installed in the lab at the college,” the inspector added.

The accused, Venkataiah, has been working at the college for the last three years. The victim, a 19-year-old girl, was sent for medical examination. The police are yet to receive the medical reports.

The police collected evidence from the lab, which would be sent for forensic examination, which include clothes of the victim and the accused.