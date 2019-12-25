Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 Facing Governor Dhan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Facing Governor Dhankhar's ire on campus protests, JU VC pleads not guilty

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Prof Das also asserted that he went by the rule book in holding the convocation ceremony without varsity Chancellor Dhankhar.
'I am amazed that the Vice Chancellor is in passive mode and a silent spectator to this unseemly spectacle that augurs painful sliding of our system,' Dhankhar tweeted. (Photo: PTI)
 'I am amazed that the Vice Chancellor is in passive mode and a silent spectator to this unseemly spectacle that augurs painful sliding of our system,' Dhankhar tweeted. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Facing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's ire for being prevented from presiding over the Jadavpur University's convocation, varsity Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das on Tuesday pleaded not guilty for the fiasco, saying he had tried his best to persuade protesters to lift the blockade.

Prof Das also asserted that he went by the rule book in holding the convocation ceremony without varsity Chancellor Dhankhar.

 

After the varsity's convocation, Das told reporters that he has great respect for the post of chancellor and he along with the Pro-VC and registrar had requested the varsity employees to lift the blockade and let the chancellor enter the varsity and preside over the ceremony.

"But they did not listen," he said, with a tinge of helplessness.

Forced to return from the university gate by anti-CAA, anti-NRC protestors, Dhankhar had called up the vice-chancellor and later accused him of being a "silent spectator" to the unsavoury episode.

"We cannot allow such a system to be there. There can't be complete lawlessness. There's is total collapse of rule of law," a livid Dhankhar told journalists from inside his car before leaving the campus in a huff.

In a series of tweets, the governor later hit out at Vice-Chancellor Das, saying he remained 'silent spectator' to the incident.

"I am amazed that the Vice Chancellor is in passive mode and a silent spectator to this unseemly spectacle that augurs painful sliding of our system," Dhankhar tweeted.

Recalling the chain of events from the arrival of governor's convoy at the gate number five of the university till its return, Das said as the chancellor had to leave the campus, an emergency meeting of the university's court was held at 11.30 am to decide what to do next.

It was decided by the court that the vice chancellor would preside over the annual convocation function as the university statute allows it, Das said.

"We all want to protect the academic interest of our students and the decisions to cancel the special convocation and subsequently go ahead with it were valid as they all were taken in accordance with university statute," Das said.

Hinting that he was hurt by Dhankhar's tweets, which described his as "passive spectator", Das said "Even if he had named me in tweets, I had never said anything about the chancellor, whose post is supreme to me."

"Even if there had been any difference, I never aired my comments through media or twitter," he said.

The VC described Tuesday's convocation as having taken place in 'unprecedented circumstances "but we still managed to conduct it and award degrees to students."

Das also cited a resolution passed by varsity's court meeting before the annual convocation.

It read "it was unfortunate that hon'ble chancellor could not enter the campus.

In view of the situation that hon'ble chancellor could not enter, the members of court met at 11.30 am in open air annexe and decided in terms of the varsity statute that the VC was authorised to preside over the convocation in the interest of students."

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (JU) general secretary Abhik told PTI, "We did not prevent the governor from entering the campus. To my knowledge, no other student union either blocked his way."

"But we would have shown him black flags, shouted slogans and held placards letting him know that we don't want his presence at the convocation. Had he attended the convocation, we would have boycotted the function," he added.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association while terming the episode as unfortunate, said the VC has the right to preside over the annual convocation under 104(b) of the university statute.

The All Bengal University Teachers Association thanked the VC for conducting the Convocation and deplored the 'dictatorial attitude' of the chancellor who "had ordered the VC to put on hold the annual convocation which is a direct threat to the autonomy of a higher educational institution like JU."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jagdeep dhankhar, suranjan das, jadhavpur university
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

PM Modi on Wednesday flagged off the 'Atal Bhujal Yojana' on the occasion of 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi launches Rs 6,000 crore groundwater management plan

The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur got angry after the journalist questioned his party's visibility in the state. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: AAP Leader loses cool over reporter's question

Jodhpur had two squadrons of MiG 27, of which one had been decommissioned earlier this year. (Photo: AFP)

MiG-27 to pass into history, its last squadron to be decommissioned in Jodhpur

Welfare of tribals, backwards and minorities will be high on the new government's agenda, Soren said. (Photo: PTI)

If even one person from J'khand is uprooted due to CAA, won't implement it: Soren



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Home Ministry orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

CBI books Maruti ex-MD Khattar over bank fraud

Jagdish Khattar

Bhubaneswar: Minor raped, stoned to death

The Paikamal police reached the spot and began an inquiry into the incident. “Prima facie, it is suspected that the girl was stoned to death after being sexually assaulted by miscreants. We are probing into the incident and are hopeful to arrest the culprits,” the local police said.

Bhopal: Minor girl gang-raped by 4 teenagers

The girl, however, gathered courage and narrated the incident before her parents who took her to the local police on Monday.

BJP desperate with Srinagar civic body

Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham