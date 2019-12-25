Days after UP CM's remark, 28 people asked to pay Rs 14L for clash damages

Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Over two dozens people in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur have been sent notices by the state administration, seeking recovery for the damage caused in the violence during protests against Citizenship law.

Nearly 28 people have received notices, seeking a recovery of Rs 14.86 lakh for the damage caused to public property. The administration has also asked the people to pay for the police helmets, batons and pellets that were damaged during the violence.

These notices came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses. They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take badla.”

Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. Thirty-one people have been arrested so far and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the protests.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

