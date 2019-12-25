Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 Days after UP CM ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Days after UP CM's remark, 28 people asked to pay Rs 14L for clash damages

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 25, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
The administration asked people to pay for police helmets, batons and pellets that were damaged during violence.
Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. (Photo: File)
 Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Over two dozens people in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur have been sent notices by the state administration, seeking recovery for the damage caused in the violence during protests against Citizenship law.

Nearly 28 people have received notices, seeking a recovery of Rs 14.86 lakh for the damage caused to public property. The administration has also asked the people to pay for the police helmets, batons and pellets that were damaged during the violence.

 

These notices came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses. They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take badla.”

Last Saturday, Rampur was among the Uttar Pradesh towns where violence broke out. Thirty-one people have been arrested so far and over 150 others identified for their alleged role in the protests.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: up police, yogi adityanath, citizenship act protests, up crime
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yeddy says compensation after probe

The spiritual leader also stressed that as human being everybody should take a resolution to be happy and content and lead peaceful lives. (Photo: File)

Tibetans retain power of truth, China exercises power of guns: Dalai Lama

(Representational Image)

CBI to probe into Yamuna Expressway scam; books Ex-CEO, 20 others

According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel. (Photo: ANI)

Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 killed in Mangaluru CAA protest, Yeddy says compensation after probe

Tibetans retain power of truth, China exercises power of guns: Dalai Lama

The spiritual leader also stressed that as human being everybody should take a resolution to be happy and content and lead peaceful lives. (Photo: File)

CBI to probe into Yamuna Expressway scam; books Ex-CEO, 20 others

(Representational Image)

Tendulkar loses security cover, Aaditya Thackeray gets an upgrade to 'Z'

According to the Mumbai Police, being a former parliamentarian, Tendulkar will continue to be guarded by the security personnel. (Photo: ANI)

30,000 women get uterus removed to earn during menstruation: Raut tells Thackeray

Nitin Raut, who is chairman of the AICC's scheduled caste department on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take some significant steps to help the women working in the sugarcane fields of the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham