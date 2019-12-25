Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 CAA rally: BJP leade ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CAA rally: BJP leader warns actors of raids by ED, I-T

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Dec 25, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 2:39 am IST
The controversial post disappeared from FB later in the day.
Sandeep G. Warrier (Photo: Twitter)
 Sandeep G. Warrier (Photo: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: A BJP leader has warned Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax raids against Malayalam film actors who took part in the long march against Citizenship Amendment Act in Kochi on Monday.

In a Facebook post, BJP leader Sandeep G. Warier, who is popular face in prime time TV channel debates, said that actors especially the female actors who participated in the march should ensure that they have paid their taxes.

 

“In case if tomorrow there are I-T raids for tax evasion then the actors should not blame that they were being targeted and hounded for taking part in the anti-CAA march,” his post said.

He even mocked those who took part in the march saying that the “ganja team” that accompanied the actors in the protest will not stand up for them when the I-T and the ED raids are carried out.

Interestingly, the controversial Facebook post disappeared from later in the day. Meanwhile, former Mizoram Governor and senior BJP leader Kumanam Rajashekharan slammed the actors and film personalities who took part in the march.

“They are not patriots. In whose interests are they staging these protests,” he asked.

Reacting to the criticism director Kamal said that threats from the BJP and the Sangh Parivar were not new.

“Even in the past they have been threatening to send us to Pakistan and moon. We will not be cowed down by such threats,” he added.

Directors Kamal, Ashik Abu, actors Nimisha Sajayan, Shane Nigam, Rima Kallingal and cinematographer Venu and many others from the film fraternity had taken part in the March.

Tags: enforcement directorate, income tax raids, sandeep g. warrier
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


