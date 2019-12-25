Nation Current Affairs 25 Dec 2019 BS Yeddyurappa&rsquo ...
BS Yeddyurappa’s convoy attacked by SFI

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST
The incident took place near Pazhayangadi when about 30-odd activists of the SFI descended on the scene taking the cops by surprise.
 Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa

Thiruvananthapuram: In a serious security breach, a group of activists of ruling CPM’s student wing SFI attacked the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa in Kannur in northern Kerala on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Pazhayangadi when about 30-odd activists of the SFI descended on the scene taking the cops by surprise.

 

They blocked the Chief Minister’s car and waved black flags at him.

The police swung into action and removed the protesters. But before getting evicted, a section of activists hit the vehicles in the convoy with sticks creating panic among the security personnel. At around same time a group of Youth Congress workers held a separate protest and tried to show black flags.

The cops arrested 23 workers of SFI and Youth Congress in connection with the incident.

These outfits organised the protest against Yeddyurappa in the wake of the incidents that took place in Mangaluru recently during anti-CAA protest. The police had also detained Malayali journalists for more than seven hours and the Karnataka government had suspended bus service to Kerala causing inconvenience to the students.

The incident took place after Yeddyurappa arrived at the Kannur international airport and was heading for Madayikavu for darshan.

Tags: chief minister b.s. yeddyurappa, black flags, sfi
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


