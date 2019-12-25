Bhopal: Minor girl gang-raped by 4 teenagers

The girl, however, gathered courage and narrated the incident before her parents who took her to the local police on Monday.

Bhopal: Four teens in a Madhya Pradesh village allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-girl and then videographed the incident, police said on Tuesday.

The shocking incident took place in the village of Jamodi in Sidhi district.

“Although the incident took place around a fortnight ago, the victim reported the matter to the police on Monday night, leading to arrest of four accused,” police said.

The victim, a student of Class IX in a local school, had been threatened by the four accused of making the video of the incident viral if she reported the matter to police, they said.

“The victim was so scared and traumatised by the incident that she could not even recall properly when exactly the incident took place. She only said the incident took place on a Sunday. A medical examination was carried out,” Sidhi district additional superintendent of police Anjulata Patel told this newspaper.

According to the police, the victim had gone to a local market along with her friends. However, she had to return to her house alone after her friends left for their respective homes.

She took an autorickshaw to go home. She was waylaid by four boys, all in the age group of 16-17 years, when she got off the autorickshaw at a place close to her home.

The accused had then dragged her to a nearby deserted area and then taken turns to rape her.

One of the four accused had also video-graphed the incident, police said quoting the victim.

The girl, however, gathered courage and narrated the incident before her parents who took her to the local police on Monday.