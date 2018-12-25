search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case from January 4

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 12:34 am IST
The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S.K. Kaul.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions for hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on January 4.

The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S.K. Kaul. The bench is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

 

Tags: supreme court of india, allahabad high court




