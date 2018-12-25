Bengaluru: Stuck in Metro for 30 minutes, passengers fret & fume

Bengaluru: While the dust has still not settled on the scare following the discovery of cracks in the piers at the Metro’s Trinity Junction, passengers travelling on the purple line from Nayandahalli to Byappanahalli panicked on Monday as its services came to a halt for nearly 30 minutes at the Majestic and Vidhana Soudha stations following a technical glitch.

A private company employee and a regular commuter, Sudha, who travels from Magadi Road to MG Road says she panicked as the train stopped abruptly at the Majestic station for over 10 minutes.

“Commuters were surprised that the train was taking so long to leave during the peak hour,” she said. Seeing the trains stranded, anxious passengers began making frantic calls to their respective offices to inform them about the hold-up.

One frustrated passenger, Anuridh Shetty, remarked that he would prefer to use his bike over the Metro in future given the kind of technical hiccups it was constantly facing. “Commuting by the Metro should allow us to reach office and get back home faster than usual, but the technical glitches are only delaying us,” he regretted.

In a statement released to the media later, Namma Metro explained that its services were halted due to a technical hiccup. Chief Public Relations Officer, B L Yashwanth Chavan, said failure of power supply to the signalling system at the Indiranagar station delayed the trains running between MG Road and Swami Vivekananda Road stations by five to 15 minutes on the purple line. “While normal services were restored at 11 am, six round trips from Byappanahalli to Mysore Road stations were cancelled by then,” he admitted, adding that the BMRCL regretted the inconvenience caused to commuters.