MP CM Kamal Nath expands Cabinet; 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expanded his Cabinet on Tuesday as 28 MLAs, including two woman legislators, sworn in as ministers.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

Sajjan Singh Verma, Vijayalaxmi Sadho, Hukum Singh Karada, Govind Singh Rajput, Bala Bachchan, Arif Akil, Pradeep Jayaswal, Imarti Devi were among those sworn in as ministers. Congress veteran Nath was sworn-in as Chief Minister on December 17, six days after his party posted a narrow victory over the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years.

Though the Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member Assembly, but it failed to cross the halfway mark on its own and enlisted support of the BSP and the SP, which have won two seats and one, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)