Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's cabinet to take oath today at 3 pm

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Nath was sworn-in as CM on Dec 17, six days after his party posted a narrow victory over the BJP, which ruled for 15 yrs.
The state assembly session is going to begin on January 7 with the oath-taking by newly elected legislators. (Photo: File)
Bhopal: The new Cabinet of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will take oath on December 25.

The oath ceremony would take place at Raj Bhawan here at 3 pm.

 

Congress veteran Nath was sworn-in as Chief Minister on December 17, six days after his party posted a narrow victory over the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years.

Nath has been camping in New Delhi since the past three days to finalise the list of his Cabinet colleagues, to be sworn in today, in consultation with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders. Their names have not been made public so far.

According to party sources, one or two independent lawmakers may get into the new Cabinet.

Though the Congress, with 114 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member Assembly, but it failed to cross the halfway mark on its own and enlisted support of the BSP and the SP, which have won two seats and one, respectively.

Four independent lawmakers, who are Congress rebels, have also extended their support, taking the total number of legislators on the Congress side to 121. The BJP had won 109 seats.

The state assembly session is going to begin on January 7 with the oath-taking by newly elected legislators.

Tags: kamal nath, bjp, congress, bsp, sp, madhya pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




