‘Kill mercilessly': Karnataka CM seen issuing order on video, clarifies

ANI
Published Dec 25, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 9:48 am IST
However, CM clarified that statement was made in spur of the moment and was not an order passed by him as CM.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in a viral video, was heard instructing assailants of slain Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prakash to be "killed mercilessly".

However, the Chief Minister clarified that the statement was made in the spur of the moment and was not an order passed by him as chief minister.

 

In a video that went viral on social media, Kumaraswamy was heard saying, "He (Prakash) was a good man. I do not know why they killed him. Shoot them (killers) mercilessly, no problem."

Clarifying the statement, the Chief Minister asserted, "It (kill assailants mercilessly) was not my order, I was emotional at that moment. They (killers)are the reason for two murders and they were in jail. They came out on bail two days ago and killed another person. This is how they are misusing bail."

Prakash was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants while he was travelling in his car in Maddur.

Kumaraswamy has ordered a probe into the incident and instructed the police to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents are not recurring.

