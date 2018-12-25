Gangster who killed Dawood's brother-in-law arrested after 22 years

Dayanand Salian alias Pujari was missing after getting bail in the murder case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ismail Parkar. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A 49-year-old gangster, who was missing after getting bail in the murder case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ismail Parkar 22 years ago, was arrested on Monday, the police said.

Dayanand Salian alias Pujari, a member of the Arun Gawali gang, was arrested by the unit-7 of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch after a trap was laid for him at Kanjurmarg in eastern suburbs, an official said.

Pujari was allegedly involved in serious crimes like murder and attempt to murder carried out at the behest of the Gawali gang, he said.

He was arrested by the Nagpada police in connection with the 1991 murder of Ismail Parkar, Ibrahim's brother-in-law, he said.

Ismail Parkar was the husband of Hasina Parkar, Ibrahim's sister, he said.

Pujari was arrested in 1993 and got bail in 1996, the official said.

He then fled the city and went to Uttar Pradesh, where he had been working as a cook under a fake name, the official said.