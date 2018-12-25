search on deccanchronicle.com
Firms will be liable if staff offer namaz in public: UP police issues notice

Companies in Sector-58 sought a meeting with senior Noida cops in order to get clarity on the matter.
The Muslim employees in the IT and services hub of Noida have been asked to offer Friday prayers during work hours in mosques, eidgahs or inside the premises of the company. (Representational Image | PTI)
Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police have asked the companies and offices in Noida Sector-58 to direct their employees not to offer Friday Namaz (prayers) in public spaces including community parks.

The notice issued last week by the Sector-58 police station also warned the firms operating in the industrial park that they will be held liable for any violation by their Muslim employees who were seen offering namaz in open public spaces.

 

"We want to inform you that there is no permission from the administration to conduct any kind of religious activity including Namaz offered on Friday in the authority park in Sector 58. It has been often seen that the Muslim workers of your company congregate in the park to offer Namaz and I, the SHO, have told the group to not hold prayers there. Also, their plea to the city magistrate has not received any permission to do so,” the order said.

“Thus, it is expected from you (the companies) that you at your level inform your Muslim employees to not come to the park to offer Namaz. If employees of your company come to the park, it will be assumed that you have not informed your employees and your company will be held liable,” the police notice further read.

The Muslim employees in the IT and services hub of Noida have been asked to offer Friday prayers during work hours in mosques, eidgahs or inside the premises of the company.

According to reports, companies in Sector-58 sought a meeting with senior Noida cops in order to get clarity on the matter.

The notice imposing restrictions created furore after which the Noida police defended it saying that communal harmony could be disturbed, especially in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tags: uttar pradesh police, noida police, friday namaz, noida police order on namaz
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




