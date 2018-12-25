search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can’t travel for 41 hrs to India due to poor health: Choksi to court

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 25, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Mehul Choksi accused ED of misleading probe by not revealing his health condition deliberately.
He also stated that he is in constant touch with banks and wants to settle the issues and is willing to join the investigation through video-conferencing. (Photo: File)
 He also stated that he is in constant touch with banks and wants to settle the issues and is willing to join the investigation through video-conferencing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi informed Enforcement Directorate in the Bombay Court that he can’t travel for 41 hours to reach India from Antigua due to his poor health.

Choksi accused ED of misleading probe by not revealing his health condition deliberately.

 

He also stated that he is in constant touch with banks and wants to settle the issues and is willing to join the investigation through video-conferencing.

The Enforcement Directorate has asked the court to declare Choksi as a fugitive economic offender and seize his properties.

Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and took an oath of allegiance on January 15. A few days later, on January 29, Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case and started investigating him and Nirav Modi.

Choksi and Nirav Modi are accused of Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving fake guarantees in the name of Punjab National Bank to secure loans abroad.

Earlier in December, the global police body Interpol issued a red corner notice against Choksi on the CBI’s request.

India is making efforts to bring back Choksi from Antigua under the provision of a law of the island nation, which provides for extradition of a fugitive. However, India and Antigua do not have a bilateral extradition pact.

...
Tags: mehul choksi, ed, bombay high court, nirav modi, pnb fraud case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Christmas 2018: Here are recipes to make Yuletide merry

From a gingerbread bundt cake to cookies, muffins and rumballs, here are recipes that will make Christmas special,
 

Here are four ways Christmas is good for you

Christmas actually comes with several hidden health benefits. (Photo: AP)
 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Unity in diversity is India's greatest strength’: Nitin Gadkari

Delivering the 31st endowment lecture of the Intelligence Bureau in Delhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said unity and diversity are an integral part of Indian culture. (Photo: Twitter | @nitin_gadkari)

KCR doing ‘politics of division’, helping BJP: Congress

K Chandrasekhar Rao met Odisha CM on Sunday and his West Bengal counterpart on Monday in an effort to forge a non-BJP and non-Congress alliance. (Photo: File | DC)

US withdrawal from Afghanistan will have implications in Kashmir: Former J&K DGP

‘A stern message needs to be sent to Pakistan in terms of retaliation. We need to make it more costly for Pakistan because today Pakistan is not feeling the pinch it should feel,’ said Kumar. (Photo: DC File)

Gangster who killed Dawood's brother-in-law arrested after 22 years

Dayanand Salian alias Pujari was missing after getting bail in the murder case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ismail Parkar. (Photo: File)

SC denies urgent hearing on PIL challenging govt's surveillance notification

On December 21, Centre authorised select security and intelligence agencies for purposes of interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham