Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue will be erected in Patna: CM Nitish Kumar

ANI
Published Dec 25, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
The UP government also announced that it will install a 25-feet tall statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.
Vajpayee was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice – briefly in 1996, and then twice more, 1998-1999 and a full term between 1999 and 2004. (Photo: File)
Patna: A statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be erected in Patna, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

"A statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be erected in Patna. We will decide on a location shortly," Kumar told reporters here on Vajpayee's 94th birth anniversary.

 

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced that it will install a 25-feet tall statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

The veteran leader was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then twice more, 1998-1999 and a full term between 1999 and 2004.

The BJP stalwart passed away on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness.

December 25 is also celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee.  

