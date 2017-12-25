search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No pact with DMK: Dhinakaran after EPS, OPS call his RK Nagar win a 'conspiracy'

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2017, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2017, 8:51 pm IST
In a related development, expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa called on Dhinkaran and congratulated him on Monday.
Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday rejected the K Palanisamy-led ruling camp's charge of a 'tacit understanding' between him and DMK in the RK Nagar byelection. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday rejected the K Palanisamy-led ruling camp's charge of a 'tacit understanding' between him and DMK in the RK Nagar byelection. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Monday rejected the K Palanisamy-led ruling camp's charge of a 'tacit understanding' between him and DMK in the RK Nagar byelection, which he won.

Dhinakaran, who on Sunday won the December 21 bypoll trouncing nearest AIADMK rival by a margin of over 40,000 votes, said DMK appeared to have made "an arithmetic" mistake" and was 'overconfident'.

 

He was responding to questions from reporters in Chennai on AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palanisamy's charge that his victory was due to a 'tacit understanding' between him and DMK.

They have claimed that the win was achieved by a "conspiracy" of Stalin and Dhinakaran and it would not affect the AIADMK.

In a related development, expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa called on Dhinkaran and congratulated him on Monday.

Puspha, who was sacked by the then Chief Minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa last year for alleged anti-party activities, met Dhinakaran at his residence here.

Dhinakaran took a swipe at DMK, saying the opposition party was "overconfident" following its performance in the assembly polls last year when it secured over 55,000 votes in the constituency, then won by late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

"DMK was overconfident that it had allies, and 55,000 votes (polled in the 2016 Assembly polls). But situation will change in every election," he said.

On the AIADMK's allegation that DMK diverted its votes to Dhinakaran as part of their 'tacit understanding,' he wondered how that was possible.

"A party (DMK) that is in existence for 70 years, aided by the support of allies, seems to have just made an arithmetic mistake," he said.

He might have received DMK votes as those voters may have also preferred him, "but a DMK worker will not vote for someone else even if their party leader asks them to do so," Dhinakaran said.

He added that he and the people of RK Nagar had a common thread that it was 'Amma's constituency,' referring Jayalalithaa having represented the city segment till her death in December last year.

To a question on the charge of money distribution made against him by leaders of the ruling AIADMK, the newly elected legislator made counter allegations, saying it was they who gave cash to the voters.

He wanted the Election Commission to probe both complaints.

Emerging from her meeting with Dhinakaran, Pushpa said he had won overcoming many difficulties and challenges.

"He has secured a historic, Himalayan victory," she told reporters separately.

The MP, who created a furore when she claimed in the Rajya Sabha last year that she was "slapped by a leader," said she came to congratulate Dhinakaran.

Although Pushpa was expelled from AIADMK last year, she continues to be recognised as a party MP in Rajya Sabha.

Tags: ttv dhinakaran, rk nagar bypoll, aiadmk, dmk, k palanisamy, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reliance Jio offers up to Rs 3,300 cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The company announced that it will additionally provide surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above.
 

Chicken biryani becomes 2017's most ordered dish followed by dosa

In Kolkata, people preferred to order biryanis and fried rice for their meals and kachoris for breakfast and snacks (Photo: AFP)
 

Year ender 2017: Unsolved mysteries that left the world puzzled

Conspiracy theories and rumours about major events in history continue to be dispelled almost as quickly as they start doing the rounds (Photo: AFP/Facebook)
 

WhatsApp to stop working on two major platforms from December 31

The popular messaging service will stop working on devices that run Windows Phone 8.0, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 from December 31 this year.
 

New self-healing polymer to make for robust display material

The material is “mechanically robust, readily repairable polymers and has a tailored non-covalent cross-linking.”
 

Honor View 10 initial hands-on: Surpassing OnePlus, creeping into Apple's space

The View 10 touted as ‘Your first AI phone’ is the company’s latest flagship smartphone with a dedicated NPU chip tuned to power artificial intelligence which will set a new trend for 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak should've shown decency to let mother hug her son: Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend

For Tulshidas Pawar, the treatment meted out to his friend Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife by the Pakistan authorities was ‘unacceptable’. (Photo: DC)

Out on walk in Delhi, Indian diplomat's phone snatched by miscreants

Eenam Gambhir is the Indian diplomat who had made a strong rebuttal by calling Pakistan a 'terroristan' at UN General Assembly in September 2017. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Yogi did what other UP CMs couldn't: PM at Delhi Metro Magenta line launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the launch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

After losing RK Nagar seat, AIADMK sacks 6 supporters of Dhinakaran

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by top party office-bearers E Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam. (Photo: Twitter | @OfficeOfOPS)

Hafiz Saeed opens his first political party office in Lahore

Hafiz Saeed on Sunday inaugurated the office in Lahore's National Assembly-120 constituency from where a Jammat-ud-Dawah member had contested by-polls in September. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham