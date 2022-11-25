We are committed to provide houses to all homeless: Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stressed that the YSRC government is committed to provide houses to all the homeless in AP and asked officials to have continuous monitoring of the works to ensure quality and their completion in a stipulated period.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with housing minister Jogi Ramesh and municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh as also senior officials here on Thursday. He said an amount of Rs 5,655 crore had been spent on the housing programme so far this fiscal. “It is important that the officials visit the layouts and review the progress of construction to ensure their completion in an expeditious manner,” he said.

“Officials must upload photos of their visits to these layouts and their monitoring of the construction works on their web portal,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to pay special attention to the houses of beneficiaries who exercised their option-3, wherein the government would construct houses and identify the works on a priority basis, layout-wise, to help complete the construction works as per schedule.

Underlining the need to maintain quality in the construction of houses, the CM asked the officials to check quality in every stage of construction. “Officials must scrupulously comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP). Take the services of engineering assistants from village/ward secretariat level to maintain quality in the constructions,” he said.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials to provide three basic amenities -- power, drinking water and drainage -- by the time the construction is completed. They can develop the remaining facilities in due course of time, he said.

Officials informed the CM that they had prepared the DPR on various works related to the housing programme. They were observing every Saturday as Housing Day, wherein officials visited the layouts and inspected the progress of housing works to avoid any delay in the works’ progress.