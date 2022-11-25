On DC alert, GHMC averts landgrab bid

GHMC’s chief city planner S. Devender Reddy instantly instructed field officials to stop the encroachment of the demarcated green belt and asked officials to erect a notice board stating: “This land belongs to GHMC inscribed on it”. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: Taking cognizance of an alert from Deccan Chronicle, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation averted a land grab bid at Banjara Hills Road No. 12, by stopping ongoing works and planning to erect a board stating its ownership of the land parcel.

The land in question, measuring 19,944.59 square metres, had a proposed layout area of 15,341.59 square metres as per the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad’s sanction on May 21, 1987. As many as 41 plots were to be demarcated, along with open spaces for common amenities.

However, 35 years on, unidentified persons were found encroaching the green belt at Green Colony of Banjara Hills and the same was brought to Deccan Chronicle’s attention by concerned citizens. Upon passing the message to the GHMC, the civic body swung into action.

GHMC’s chief city planner S. Devender Reddy instantly instructed field officials to stop the encroachment of the demarcated green belt and asked officials to erect a notice board stating: “This land belongs to GHMC inscribed on it”.

Thanking Deccan Chronicle, Reddy also instructed the staff to keep a close watch on the layout and ensure that it is used either for a plantation or a park.

The GHMC official said that such land grab attempts are on the rise and those responsible will face criminal cases.