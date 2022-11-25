KTR inaugurates Shilpa Layout flyover in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the `466-crore Shilpa Layout flyover in Gachibowli, built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The 2.81-km long flyover is the second longest four-lane birectional flyover in the city and connects Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction.

It is expected to ease traffic congestion at the junction, provide better connectivity between Hitec City, Hyderabad Knowledge City and Financial District besides providing direct connectivity to the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that SRDP is the brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to develop world-class infrastructure in Hyderabad which has been fast emerging as a global city. He said that the CM had issued directions to the finance department to release `200 crore for expansion of MMTS services in the city.

Rama Rao said CM entrusted the responsibility of executing the `8,000-crore SRDP to GHMC and ministry of municipal administration and urban development.

"We undertook 48 programmes under SRDP of which 33 have been completed in just eight years. We will complete the balance works soon and launch SRDP phase-II works at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore."

Stating that the TRS government had addressed power, drinking water, roads and law and order situation, Rama Rao said the next priority was to improve the drainage system.

Infrastructure issues still persist because Hyderabad has been expanding rapidly on all the four sides. Due to Covid-induced financial crisis and Central government's non-cooperation, the infrastructure development works in the city could not be completed as fast as they should be, Rama Rao said.

To improve public transport, he said, the government had decided to undertake Phase-2 of Metro Rail project. “We are negotiating with the Centre for funds. Even if the Centre does not cooperate,Telangana government will undertake the 63-km Metro second phase with its own funds from BHEL to Lakdikapul (26 kms), LB Nagar to Nagole (5 kms) and Mindspace to RGIA airport (36 kms).

He said the Shilpa Layout flyover would provide 50 per cent traffic relief in Gachibowli junction and the remaining 25 per cent can be achieved once Kondapur flyover will be completed in 10 months. Rama Rao said Kothaguda flyover will be inaugurated by the first week of January.