India's history isn't just about salvery, but it's about warriors too: Modi

Published Nov 25, 2022, 2:55 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung bravehearts who were lost in the pages of history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.

Addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, Modi said the history of India was not just about slavery but also about its warriors.
India's history is the history of warriors, the history of victory, the history of sacrifice, selflessness and bravery, he said.

The prime minister said unfortunately even after Independence, the history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era continued to be taught.
After Independence there was a need to change the agenda of slavery but it did not happen, Modi said.

He said in every corner of the country, brave sons and daughters fought oppressors but this history was intentionally suppressed.

Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride, he said.

Modi also recalled how Lachit Barphukan had kept national interest above blood relations and did not hesitate to punish his close relative.

Lachit Barphukan's life inspires us to rise above dynasty and think about the country. He had said that no relationship is bigger than the country, Modi said.

Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

