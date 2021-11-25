Nation Current Affairs 25 Nov 2021 Thunderstorm with mo ...
Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

ANI
Published Nov 25, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 12:25 pm IST
IMD on Tuesday predicted light rains over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over next five days
People walk on the shore during heavy rainfall, at Pattinapakkam in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)
 People walk on the shore during heavy rainfall, at Pattinapakkam in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall has been predicted in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next three hours, said the Met department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, said that thunderstorm with light to moderate is likely to occur at a few places over Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thoothukkudi districts and at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal within next three hours.

 

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindugal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu & Karaikal in the next 3 hours," said IMD Chennai.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

IMD had said on Tuesday, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26".

 

...
