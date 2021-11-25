Nation Current Affairs 25 Nov 2021 Stone laid for new m ...
Stone laid for new mosques in Telangana Secretariat complex

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Nov 25, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Mahmood Ali said that the earlier mosques were spread over 700 square yards but CM had allotted 1,500 square yards for rebuilding them
In the presence of home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, the foundation stones were laid by Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, chancellor of Jamia Nizamia. (Photo: Twitter)
Hyderabad: More than a year after two mosques inside the Secretariat premises were brought down for constructing a new complex, the government on Thursday laid foundation stones for the two mosques.

In the presence of home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, the foundation stones were laid by Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, chancellor of Jamia Nizamia.

 

Later, the minister said that the earlier mosques were spread over 700 square yards but Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had allotted 1,500 square yards for rebuilding the two mosques, whose construction would cost Rs 2.9 crore.

The larger of the two will have residential accommodation for the Imam.

It may be recalled that following the demolition of two mosques and a temple, the Chief Minister had announced that apart from two mosques and a temple they would also build a church. However, construction of the temple and church are yet to commence.

 

Thursday’s function was attended by MIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ahmed Bin Balala, Ahmed Pasha Quadri, TRS MLA Danam Nagender and MLC Farooq Hussain, Wakf board chairman Mohammad Saleem and Secretariat employees union general secretary Yousuf Miyan.

