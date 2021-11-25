Nation Current Affairs 25 Nov 2021 Prosecute, penalise ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prosecute, penalise those erecting illegal flag poles: HC to Kerala government

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2021, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 2:04 pm IST
The court was hearing a plea by a cooperative society alleging that a particular political party was illegally putting up flags on its land
The court said that if any new flag masts are erected illegally and not removed by the competent authorities, the latter will have to face the consequences mandated under the law. (PTI Photo)
 The court said that if any new flag masts are erected illegally and not removed by the competent authorities, the latter will have to face the consequences mandated under the law. (PTI Photo)

Kochi: With the 10 days given by it for voluntary removal of illegal flag masts erected across the state coming to an end, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the government to invoke provisions of Land Conservancy Act against all flag poles -- which number 42,337 -- in Kerala.

The high court on November 15 had given 10 days time to those who have put up flag poles in the state to remove the same on their own before any action is initiated by the government or its authorities.

 

On Thursday, the state government told Justice Devan Ramachandran that it had given wide publicity to the court's November 15 order and the authorities have ensured that no new flag masts were erected since then.

The court said that if the stand of the government -- represented by senior government pleader S Kannan -- was accurate, then all the flag masts in the state will prima facie have to be made subject to the Land Conservancy Act and consequent prosecution and imposition of penalties provided under it have to be invoked and pursued.

 

It said that since the time frame given by it is over, it has to be assumed and presumed that people are aware about the law and the consequences for the violation of the same.

The court also said that if any new flag masts are erected illegally and not removed by the competent authorities, the latter will have to face the consequences mandated under the law.

"It is high time we understand we are governed by the rule of law. The court gave everyone one opportunity to remove the flag masts on their own.

"If no one intends to remove them, they will have to be removed as per the Land Conservancy Act and penalties, as provided under it, should be imposed," Justice Ramachandran said.

 

Let these people show they erected it with proper permissions, the court added.

On November 15, the court was alarmed and amazed by the "mind-boggling" figure of 42,337 flag poles existing across the state and had told the Left government to take action under every applicable law against the perpetrators, irrespective of political affiliations.

"No more illegal flag poles," the high court had added.

It had on November 1 passed an interim order directing that no illegal flag poles or masts be put up in the state while the issue was being examined by it.

 

"Lawlessness" is how the high court earlier termed the installation of illegal flag masts across the state by political parties, their affiliates and trade unions.

The court was hearing a plea by a cooperative society alleging that a particular political party was illegally putting up flags and banners on its land.

...
Tags: kerala high court, kerala government, kerala land conservancy act
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Noida International Airport to become logistic gateway of North India: PM Modi

Polls to urban civic bodies including the Greater Chennai Corporation here besides other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats are expected to be held soon. (DC Photo)

Applications open from Nov 26 to contest urban civic polls: AIADMK

Loyola College students during their protest urging the Central government to ban NEET in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category for NEET (PG)

The driver, moving at a high speed, might have seen the rear truck when he came close and tried to swirl his vehicle to the right when the left side of the vehicle rammed into the truck, the ACP said. (PTI image)

Circle Inspector dies in ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's population has started to decline, fertility rate below replacement level

The replacement fertility level is usually fixed at 2.1, since it is the average number of children per woman that is needed to keep a balance between the number of births and deaths in a country to maintain the population. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Delhi Assembly's committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, at Delhi- Gurugram Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off

Hardeep Singh Puri and Kailash Gahlot flagging off the driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line through video conferencing. (Photo: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

As air quality improves, Delhi schools, edu institutions to reopen from November 29

The air pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) fluctuated between
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->