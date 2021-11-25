Nation Current Affairs 25 Nov 2021 NIA raids multiple l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terrorism conspiracy case

ANI
Published Nov 25, 2021, 11:33 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 11:33 am IST
The raids were conducted three days after the NIA arrested Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Kashmir
The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons. (Representational image: PTI)
 The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said.

The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons, but it assures to share the inputs soon as and when it finds a suitable time that will not affect its probe.

 

The raids were conducted three days after the NIA arrested Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Kashmir for his involvement in anti-India activities and having direct links with a banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit.

A senior NIA official earlier confirmed ANI that "Parvez was in touch with Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of a banned Pakistani organisation".

The official, however, did not disclose the name of the banned Pakistani outfit suspecting that the revelation may impact the ongoing investigation.

The official said that Parvez was held based on "solid evidence" against him proving his links with the OWGs for several years. "These evidences are in the form of electronic devices and some other platforms that can be proved before the court during proceedings."

 

"Some digital devices have been found from the possession of Khurram Parvez... Some facts have emerged which are yet to be verified," the official further said.

The official also mentioned that the case in which Parvez has been arrested has some links to Himachal Pradesh where the NIA sleuths had conducted raids on Monday besides carrying out search operations at two locations in Kashmir.

In this case, the NIA had on November 22 conducted raids at two places in Kashmir, and one in Himachal before arresting Khurram Parvez from the Valley.

 

Parvez was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with NIA's ongoing probe in a terror funding case.

The agency had conducted raids at Parvez's residence in Sonwar and office in Amira Kadal of Srinagar.

NIA sources said that Parvez has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA sleuths picked up Parvez from his residence in the afternoon and he was later arrested following questioning at the agency's office in the Valley, said sources.

The agency in October last year had also conducted raids at several locations in the valley including Parvez's residence and office.

 

Parvez was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in 2016. His arrest had come a day after he was barred from travelling to Switzerland to participate in a session of the UN Human Rights Council. He was released after 76 days of prison.

Parvez is the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and the programme coordinator of JKCCS. He had lost his leg in a landmine while monitoring the 2004 Parliamentary elections.

...
Tags: nia raids in jammu, khurram parvez, kashmiri human rights activist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A worker uses an anti-smog gun to control dust at a construction side at the landmark India Gate monument in New Delhi. (AP/Manish Swarup)

SC re-imposes ban on construction in Delhi, asks states to pay affected workers

Hardeep Singh Puri and Kailash Gahlot flagging off the driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line through video conferencing. (Photo: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi Assembly's committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts

Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representational image)

Four arrested for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl in Mangaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, at Delhi- Gurugram Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Centre repealed farm laws in view of upcoming polls, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar asserted that the Central government took the decision to repeal three farm laws in the backdrop of upcoming elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

As air quality improves, Delhi schools, edu institutions to reopen from November 29

The air pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) fluctuated between

INS Vela commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai

INS Vela at the Naval dock in Mumbai. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

Centre writes to 13 states, expresses concerns over declining Covid testing rates

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->