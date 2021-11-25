Light rain likely to occur at some places over 12 districts in Chennai: IMD

A man struggles to hold an umbrella at Marina beach during a heavy rain shower in Chennai. (Photo: AFP/File)

Chennai: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over 12 districts in Chennai, said Indian Meteorological Department, Chennai.

Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindugal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal are likely to see light to moderate rain, IMD added.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindugal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu & Karaikal in the next 3 hours," said IMD Chennai.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

IMD had said on Tuesday, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26".