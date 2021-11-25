Nation Current Affairs 25 Nov 2021 Exporters associatio ...
Exporters association to extend support to general strike by trade unions in TN

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
The Association will continue to take all the necessary efforts to resolve the issue of skyrocketing yarn prices for the last two months
 General strike to be observed by a joint platform of trade unions and associations. (DC file photo)

Coimbatore: Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) will extend support to the general strike to be observed by a joint platform of trade unions and associations on Friday to protest against "anti-people policies" of the Central government.

In a statement, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham appealed to the association members to ensure success of the protest so as to draw the attention of the Central government and to do the needful for the best interests of the Value Added Garment sector.

 

The Association will continue to take all the necessary efforts to resolve the issue of skyrocketing yarn prices for the last two months, he said.

