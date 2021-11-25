Nation Current Affairs 25 Nov 2021 Delhi Assembly' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Assembly's committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6
The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel.

 

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'.

...
Tags: kangana ranaut, delhi assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A worker uses an anti-smog gun to control dust at a construction side at the landmark India Gate monument in New Delhi. (AP/Manish Swarup)

SC re-imposes ban on construction in Delhi, asks states to pay affected workers

Hardeep Singh Puri and Kailash Gahlot flagging off the driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line through video conferencing. (Photo: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off

Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representational image)

Four arrested for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl in Mangaluru

The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons. (Representational image: PTI)

NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terrorism conspiracy case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, at Delhi- Gurugram Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Centre repealed farm laws in view of upcoming polls, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar asserted that the Central government took the decision to repeal three farm laws in the backdrop of upcoming elections. (Photo: PTI/File)

As air quality improves, Delhi schools, edu institutions to reopen from November 29

The air pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR) fluctuated between

NIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terrorism conspiracy case

The agency, however, did not reveal the exact case under which its sleuths conducted raids citing investigation reasons. (Representational image: PTI)

INS Vela commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai

INS Vela at the Naval dock in Mumbai. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->