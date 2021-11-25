Circle Inspector dies in ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

The driver, moving at a high speed, might have seen the rear truck when he came close and tried to swirl his vehicle to the right when the left side of the vehicle rammed into the truck, the ACP said. (PTI image)

Visakhapatnam: In a ghastly road accident, Circle Inspector of Three Town Police Station Karanam Eswara Rao (58) died on the spot and his driver Santosh sustained serious injuries. The accident took place at Endada junction on the National Highway 16 at around 3.30 am.

Eswara Rao was going from the station to his house in PM Palem after completing his night rounds in his patrol car.

ACP North Chukka Srinivas Rao, who is investigating the case, told DC that the driver Santosh hit a slow moving inter-state truck which was going towards Odisha. He said as per the CC cameras footage there were two trucks which were moving at slow speed.

``The driver, moving at a high speed, might have seen the rear truck when he came close and tried to swirl his vehicle to the right when the left side of the vehicle rammed into the truck,’’ the ACP said

He said the impact was so severe that the head of the inspector was completely smashed and brain spilled on to the seat.

Driver home guard Santosh received injuries and is in a severe shock. Vital information would come out when he regains his senses and gets normal, the ACP said.

City Police Chief Manish Kumar Sinha and other senior officials visited the accident spot.

Eswarao recently invited the wrath of TD leaders when he along with his personnel raided the party office in Visakhapatnam suspecting some party workers were in possession of banned ganja.