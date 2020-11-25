The Indian Premier League 2020

Latest: Telangana logs 993 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

As many as10,886 patients are under treatment and 47,593 samples were tested on Tuesday
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 24, 2020. (AFP)
Hyderabad: Telangana posted 993 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.66 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,441.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 93 and Bhadradri Kothagudem 67 , a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on November 24.

 

As many as10,886 patients are under treatment and 47,593 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 52.48 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.41 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.36 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

