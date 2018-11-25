search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Amit Shah falls during Madhya Pradesh roadshow, escapes unhurt

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 10:21 am IST
One of his bodyguards quickly offered support and Amit Shah managed to get up unhurt immediately.
The incident happened at the Tulsi Park. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The incident happened at the Tulsi Park. (Photo: Screengrab)

Ashokanagar: BJP president Amit Shah stumbled and fell while alighting from a vehicle after his roadshow in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

One of his bodyguards quickly offered support and Amit Shah managed to get up unhurt immediately. The incident happened at the Tulsi Park.

 

Later, addressing a public meeting in Shivpuri district, Shah continued to fire salvos at the Congress like his previous election meetings and said the chief of the opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, was daydreaming about winning the November 28, Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

The state is being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2003 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan occupying the chief minister's post since 2005.

"While waiting to board a flight at an airport, I saw Rahul baba on a TV channel, claiming that his party was going to come to power in Madhya Pradesh," Shah told the gathering.

"Rahul baba is dreaming in the day that his party is going to form the government in Madhya Pradesh," he said in a retort to Rahul Gandhi's claim made during campaigning that the Congress would form governments in all five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- that are up for polls.

The election results for all these states will be declared on December 11.

Amit Shah further ridiculed Rahul Gandhi by saying that dreaming was not bad, but one should not build castles in the air, that too during the day.

"After 2014 (when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance took over at the Centre), people have no room for the Congress and it has been wiped out from (most) states. Even with binoculars, its (Congress) traces are hardly seen anywhere," he said.

The BJP chief also took a dig at the opposition party for not declaring its chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is your leader in Madhya Pradesh? Is it raja (Digvijay Singh), maharaja (Jyotiraditya Scindia) or a worn-out industrialist (Kamal Nath)?," he asked.

While Scindia is the Congress's campaign committee chief in the state, Nath heads the party's Madhya Pradesh unit and Singh was the chief minister of the state from 1993 to 2003.

...
Tags: amit shah, amit shah fall, madhya pradesh assembly elections, rahul gandhi, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Could have easily contacted me if serious to form government: J&K Governor

Malik went to say that Mufti had told him a week ago that her party MLAs were being 'threatened', including with arrest. (Photo: File)

Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh passes away at 66

Known as a 'rebel star', Ambareesh had acted in over 200 films. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya tense as Shiv Sena, VHP push for Ram Temple construction

A large contingent of the police force has been deployed in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

60 Sabarimala pilgrims detained for violating prohibitory orders

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in this first week of the annual two-month-long 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' season of Sabarimala, which commenced on November 17. (Photo: File)

221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram to be installed in Ayodhya: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh government will install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham