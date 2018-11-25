Telangana Polls 2018: Amit Shah, Narendra Modi to address several meets

Hyderabad: It will be a busy week for the state, with BJP president Amit Shah campaigning in the state on Sunday and Wednesday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming on November 27.

On November 29, Mr Rahul Gandhi will address meetings at Tandur in Ranga Reddy district, Armoor in Nizamabad district and Bhupalpally in Warangal district.

Mr Amit Shah will address public meetings at Nirmal, Dubbaka and Medchal. On November 27, a day before Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mr Naidu’s joint campaign, Mr Modi will address public meetings at Nizamabad, Warangal and Mahbubnagar. On November 28, Mr Amit Shah will address public meetings at Adilabad and Choutuppal. Later that same day be will conduct a road show in Hyderabad from Liberty to RTC crossroads and later address a public meeting at LB Nagar.