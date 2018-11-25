search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Set date to build Ram temple: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AMITA VERMA
Published Nov 25, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Govt in Kumbhakarna-like slumber, says Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray offer prayers at Laxman Qila ahead of the Ram Temple event to be held tomorrow, in Ayodhya, Saturday. (PTI)
 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray offer prayers at Laxman Qila ahead of the Ram Temple event to be held tomorrow, in Ayodhya, Saturday. (PTI)

Lucknow: Arriving here ahead of Sunday’s VHP rally for a Ram temple, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asked the Narendra Modi government to wake up from a Kumbhakarna-like slumber and declare the date for its construction.

The Shiv Sena has made it amply clear that it is all set to hijack the Ram temple issue and put the BJP in the dock for the delay in temple construction. 

 

Mr Thackeray on Saturday asked the BJP to set a date for temple construction. “We have been hearing slogan Mandir wahin banayenge, par tarikh nahin batayenge. Today we want a date for temple construction. I have come here to awaken the ‘Kumbhkaran’—this Kumbhkaran has been sleeping for the past four and a half years,” he said in his brief speech at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya.

He further said that he did not wish to take the credit for temple construction. “My father always said that Hindutva was in our blood. I want to know how long we will have to wait for the temple,” he asked.

He said that if the Modi government brought legislation for temple construction, the Shiv Sena would support it.

The Shiv Sena, which does not even have a toe-hold in Uttar Pradesh politics, is now striving to find a place in the Hindi heartland, using the Ram temple issue.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, ram temple, narendra modi government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

Shiv Sainiks directed to return to Mumbai


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shiv Sainiks directed to return to Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray

Enforcement Directorate to probe utilisation of funds

Enforcement Directorate

Wake up, declare date for Ram temple: Uddhav dares BJP in Ayodhya

Thackeray came with his family for a two-day visit, which he said was to get a ‘darshan' of Lord Ram. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab police make second arrest in Amritsar grenade attack case

Avtar Singh is a resident of village Chak Mishri Khan, Lopoke (Ajnala), Amritsar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Congress in Telangana expels 19 partymen for contesting against official candidates 

Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham