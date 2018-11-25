search on deccanchronicle.com
Mysuru: Private bus plunges into canal killing at least 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Nov 25, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 1:17 am IST
The victims include 15 women, nine children (seven girls and two boys) and six men from 14 villages in the neighbourhood.
 A crane pulls out the ill-fated bus. (PTI)

MYSURU: A sea of humanity gathered to console wailing relatives who lost 30 of their kin when a private bus careened off the road and plummeted into Visvesvaraya canal near Kanaganamaradi village, in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district, on Saturday.

The victims include 15 women, nine children (seven girls and two boys) and six men from 14 villages in the neighbourhood. The driver and conductor survived the accident but fled from the spot soon after the bus plunged into the canal after traversing a distance of 60 feet from the road. Srinivas, owner of the bus, reportedly passed away three days ago. It was originally registered in Mangaluru with a fitness certificate valid till May 15, 2019.

 

Two passengers, Girish, a local carpenter, and Rohit, a 12 year old boy, were the only survivors who were rescued from the canal. 

“I am not sure what caused the accident, but it looks like it was the driver’s fault. Fifteen people from my village and some of my relatives died. There was no chance for anyone to survive.  I survived as I was sitting next to a window,” he said. The fact that he was also a swimmer helped as he rushed to rescue Rohit.
The accident occurred when the private bus, with 34 passengers onboard from Pandavapura taluk via Kanaganamaradi to Mandya, fell into the 12 feet deep canal in which 600 cusecs of water was flowing from KRS dam. 

The flow of water from KRS dam was stopped to support rescue operations by the local police, personnel of fire and emergency services, SDRF team and others. A team of 30 doctors conducted autopsy at the spot and handed over the bodies to the relatives.

Chief Minister Mr H D Kumarswamy, transport minister Mr D C Thammanna, district in-charge minister Mr C S Puttaraju, former CM Siddaramaiah and others visited the spot and monitored the rescue operations, and offered condolences to relatives of victims. Mr Kumaraswamy turned emotional at the sight of relatives crying besides bodies of their kin, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each family. 

...
