search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Manifesto of Congress comes with timeline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Nov 25, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Congress, which has embarked on a rigorous exercise to prepare its manifesto for the 2019 general elections.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress, which has embarked on a rigorous exercise to prepare its manifesto for the 2019 general elections, will focus on providing not only programmes and policies it intends to pursue if voted to power, but also come up with a complete timeline and budget for implementing them. 

The party’s high-profile 22-member manifesto committee is working to infuse the manifesto with credible alternatives instead of just promises. 

 

The directions for providing these alternatives and the timelines for implementation are being worked upon following directions from none other than Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself who got the idea during a teacher’s convention he attended late September, Prof Rajiv Gowda, head of the 22-member manifesto committee of the party, told this newspaper. 

At the convention held on September 22 in the national capital, when teachers were explaining how ad-hoc appointments were ruining the careers of not only the teachers but also the students, Mr Gandhi turned and told some members of the manifesto committee who were present on the dais that not only should such issues find a place in the manifesto, but also a budget and a timeline be provided on how to deliver them.

Members of the manifesto committee, who have been holding public as well as private consultations across the country, are taking in to account this direction and speaking to a cross-section of people like economists and civil society members on how to implement them, Prof Gowda said. 

...
Tags: prof rajiv gowda, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madiga offers support to people’s front

Manda Krishna

Shiv Sainiks directed to return to Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray

Enforcement Directorate to probe utilisation of funds

Enforcement Directorate

Wake up, declare date for Ram temple: Uddhav dares BJP in Ayodhya

Thackeray came with his family for a two-day visit, which he said was to get a ‘darshan' of Lord Ram. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab police make second arrest in Amritsar grenade attack case

Avtar Singh is a resident of village Chak Mishri Khan, Lopoke (Ajnala), Amritsar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham