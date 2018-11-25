search on deccanchronicle.com
Jammu & Kashmir likely to vote with general polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 25, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Satya Pal Malik Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
New Delh: The Union home ministry is likely recommend to the Election Commission that elections for the recently dissolved Jammu & Kashmir Assembly be held along with the Lok Sabha polls. 

The ministry feels since there would be largescale mobilisation of security forces during that period, it would be easier to re-locate para-military forces from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to J&K once Lok Sabha elections are over in these states.

 

“Since there would be largescale movement and deployment of security forces during the Lok Sabha elections, it would be easier for us to shift them to J&K from other states in North India, especially Punjab and Himachal Pradesh once voting during general elections there is completed. So from logistics point of view, it is best if J&K elections coincide with those of Lok Sabha. Else we will have to make special arrangement which would be more time consuming and involve more financial cost also,’’ a senior ministry official said.

The home ministry and the election commission officials will hold a series of meetings in the coming months to finalise deployment of forces for J&K elections since security in the state  remains a top concern.J&K governor Satya Pal Malik had dissolved the state Assembly on Wednesday paving the way for state elections. 

Tags: election commission, jammu & kashmir assembly




