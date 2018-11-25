search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Curtains for colourful career, Ambareesh takes last bow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2018, 6:29 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 6:29 am IST
As an actor, he has been honoured with numerous state film awards and even awards from neighbouring states.
Fans of actor and former minister Ambareesh (inset) outside Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)
 Fans of actor and former minister Ambareesh (inset) outside Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: Malavalli Huchegowda Ambareesh, who made his acting debut immortalising the character of  Jaleela' from his debut Kannada feature film Nagarahaavu, is no more.  The 'rebel' star, fondly referred to as 'Mandyada Gandu' or Mandya's son, was friendly, flamboyant and immensely popular, both in the fillm fraternity and in his home town, from where he rose to wield considerable political clout.

Actor Ambareesh with his wife Sumalatha and son AbhishekActor Ambareesh with his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek.

 

The genial star passed away here on Saturday evening at Vikram's Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack at around 2.30 pm in the afternoon. He was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and former actress Sumalatha Ambareesh and son Abhishek. The star actor turned politician died from complications, he was suffering from lung infection and was also diagnosed with kidney related ailments.

Ambareesh with late actors Dr Rajkumar and Dr VishnuvardhanAmbareesh with late actors Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan.

According to sources, the actor who is the grandson of acclaimed musician Peteel Chowdaiah was about to get his kidney transplantation done but had been delaying it for a while and had planned to get it done soon after his son's birthday. There was even talk of getting him admitted to a Singapore hospital for further medication and a kidney transplant after finding the right donor. However, it is said that 'Karna', as his friends and followers call him, kept delaying it. 

Ambareesh (second from right) with actors Ravichandran, Shankar Nag, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Anant NagAmbareesh (second from right) with actors Ravichandran, Shankar Nag, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Anant Nag.

He has several hits films to his credit, with Ambareesh acting in popular films such as Nagarahavu, Paduvarahalli Pandavaru, Anta, Tony, Hrudaya Hadithu, Odahuttidavaru, Masanada Hoovu, Yelu Suttina Kote, Olavina Vudugare, Mannina Doni and scores of others. He recently made a comeback in the the film Ambi Ninge Vayassaytho. 

(Left) A still from one of the actor’s movies. (Above) With JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve GowdaA still from one of the actor’s movies.and With JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

A troubleshooter in the film industry, he had been elected to Lok Sabha on three occasions and even served as the Union Minister for state in the Information and Technology ministry and later resigned from the post when the Cauvery water agitation broke out. 

Fans of actor Ambareesh in front of Vikram Hospital where he passed away on Saturday – DCFans of actor Ambareesh in front of Vikram Hospital where he passed away on Saturday (Photo: DC).

He also served as state minister and had recently quit from active politics and was eagerly waiting for his son's debut movie Amar to be released. 

As an actor, he has been honoured with numerous state film awards and even awards from neighbouring states. A close friend of many renowned actors and politicians and personalities from other fields, he shared a special great bond with his late friend and actor Dr Vishnuvardhan. 

Shocked by the sudden news, the entire Kannada film industry is mourning the actor who played the role of best friend and brother with panache and verve. The Kanwarlal from Antha will be missed dearly.

...
Tags: m h ambareesh, kannada film industry, sumalatha ambareesh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Visakhapatnam: Contractors’ stir stalls civic works

The GVMC contractors strike reaching its 10th day on Saturday, people are getting worried over several ongoing projects in the city being put on hold. 

Visakhapatnam: RTC driver ends life, staff protest

Sources said that Rao was driving the bus that hit a car and left it damaged. The owner of the car sent photographs of the accident to the depot manager seeking action against Rao.

Aam Aadmi Party, Jana Chaitanya Vedika start ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’ meets

They said that ‘Save AP’ meetings will create awareness about corruption and irregularities among the masses.

Vijayawada developed under TD, says mayor Koneru Sridhar

Koneru Sridhar

Sanathan Sanstha conspiracy behind Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT

Gauri Lankesh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham