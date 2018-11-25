search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress has no faith in judiciary, sought delay in Ayodhya hearing: PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 25, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar, PM Modi accused Congress of indulging in caste politics.
 'Congress has no faith in judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on grounds of their numbers in Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

Alwar: Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused it of indulging in caste politics and said the party has touched a "new low" and forgotten all courtesies.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the prime minister accused Congress of using the threat of impeachment to "scare" judges. 

 

Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics, he alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their "politics" then Congress MPs start "scaring" them in the name of impeachment. 

“Congress has no faith in the judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on the grounds of their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy," he said. 

"One of their leaders asked the Supreme Court to delay the Ayodhya hearing because of 2019 polls. I would like to tell judges to not be afraid and keep going on the path of justice,” Modi said. 

The Prime Minister also said Congress did not remember B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna. 

