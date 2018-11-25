search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP won't be in power if Ram temple isn't build: Uddhav Thackeray

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Shiv Sena chief took a dig at the BJP and warned that the party should not use the Ram Mandir issue as a poll plank.
'I have no hidden agenda in coming to Ayodhya. I’ve come here to express sentiments of all Indians across world,' Thackrey said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has once again reiterated his demand for a Ram Temple. Addressing a press conference in Ayodhya on Sunday, Thackeray said that whether the party remained in power or not, the Ram Mandir will definitely be built. “If it doesn’t build it, then this govt may not stay, but the Mandir will still be built,” he said.

Thackeray said, “I told the saints who blessed me yesterday that the work which we are about to begin can’t be done without their blessings. I have no hidden agenda in coming to Ayodhya. I’ve come here to express the sentiments of all Indians and Hindus across the world. They are all waiting for the Ram Mandir to be built.”

 

Referring to a statement given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Thackeray said, “I heard that the chief minister had said, ‘mandir tha, hai aur rahega’. (’There was a mandir, there will be a mandir and there will remain a mandir.’) But that is our conviction, our belief, our emotion. What hurts is that we can’t see the mandir. When will we see the mandir? It should be built soon,” Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena chief took a dig at the BJP and warned that the party should not use the Ram Mandir issue as a poll plank. “If the matter has to go to court, then the party should not use this as a poll plank and should tell the people that this is just another jumla. They should not play with the emotions of Hindus,” he said.

Thackeray who had gone to visit the Ram Lalla temple earlier in the morning said that he had sought the blessings of the saints to get the work (construction of the Ram Mandir) done.

On Saturday, Thackeray had, while addressing a gathering at Laxman Quila in Ayodhya, demanded that BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh must give a date by which the construction for the Ram Temple will begin in Ayodhya town.

shiv sena, uddhav thackeray ram mandir, uddhav thackeray in ayodhya, yogi adityanath
India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya




