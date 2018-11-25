search on deccanchronicle.com
Unlike others, BJP can ensure order in Ayodhya: VK Singh on Akhilesh's remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Singh also spoke on Sushma Swaraj’s decision not to contest elections in 2019 and on Kartarpur Corridor.
 Singh said, 'Sushma has reasons which must be delinked from it. She's committed because of elections and health issues.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs, VK Singh, in an exclusive interview with ANI responded to various questions including American tourist killed in Andaman, Sushma Swaraj’s decision not to contest elections in 2019, Ayodhya dispute and on Kartarpur Corridor.

Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj on Saturday declined Pakistan’s invitation for Kartarpur corridor and Singh said, “Sushma has reasons which must be delinked from it. She's committed because of elections and health issues. To read too much into it is wrong. India's committed to ensuring the Kartarpur Corridor comes up fast and would like Pakistan to cooperate.”

 

Questioning on Swaraj’s announcement on contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls, VK Singh said that she is a senior and accomplished leader. Swaraj has done extremely well whichever appointment she was in and the decision of not contesting in elections is because of health issue.  

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav made a statement that ‘Army should be brought in Ayodhya if required’ because of the events of Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, to which Singh said, “There's enough law and order machinery available. I'm quite sure the government being that of BJP, unlike other parties, will ensure that law and order is maintained.”

Talking about the American tourist who was killed by the Indian tribe in Andaman, Singh clarified that such incidents have happened earlier as well and that is why the government has a policy that nobody should go there. The Indian tribe is a separate group and don’t want outsiders. Andaman government will find out who allowed him to go there.

...
Tags: vk singh, kartapur corridor, sushma swaraj, akhilesh yadav, ayodhya dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




