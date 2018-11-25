search on deccanchronicle.com
Ayodhya tense as Shiv Sena, VHP push for Ram Temple construction

Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have planned separate events for the cause.
A large contingent of the police force has been deployed in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is all set to witness the biggest congregation of Hindus on Sunday as Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to raise the pitch for the construction of the Ram temple.

The two groups have planned separate events for the cause.

 

The VHP will hold a “dharma sansad” to discuss the way forward for the construction of the temple and has been mobilising support for its event through bike rallies and processions across UP in the last few days. Two lakh people are expected to attend the VHP event today.

VHP supporters gathered for the rally which will be held at the Bade Bhakt Mahal ground near Ram Ghat. The meeting will start around 12 noon but the main speakers are likely to address the gathering between 2 pm and 4 pm.

The Shiv Sena has elaborate arrangements for its chief Uddhav Thackrey, who is on a two-day visit in Ayodhya. Thackrey will offer prayers at the ram janmabhoomi today, participate in the aarti by the Sarayu river, along with his wife Rashmi and son Aditya.

The authorities have a tight security ring around the city as thousands of Hindu religious figures and their followers have descended for the construction of a Ram temple on the ruins of a disputed 16th-century mosque.

A large contingent of the police force has been deployed in Ayodhya. Several companies of the para-military force have also been rushed from the state capital as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday night, the additional security force was deployed in areas having a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims and in predominantly Muslim areas like Tedi Bazar and Kajiana areas.

...
