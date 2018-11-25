search on deccanchronicle.com
4 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian, operation underway

PTI/ANI
Published Nov 25, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 8:32 am IST
The security forces also recovered weapons from the site of the incident. Mobile internet services have also been suspended.
The official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of militants there.
 The official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of militants there.

Srinagar: Four militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The four were killed in an encounter at Hipura Batagund area in Shopian district of south Kashmir, an Army official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

 

The security forces also recovered weapons from the site of the incident. Mobile internet services have also been suspended.

The official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following specific information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said. The operation is in progress, the official said.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, encounter in j&k, militants dead, search operation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




