  
Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2022 Ten injured while bu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ten injured while bursting crackers in Hyderabad

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 25, 2022, 10:12 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 10:12 am IST
10 people were injured and hospitalized while bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Hyderabad . (ANI)
 10 people were injured and hospitalized while bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Hyderabad . (ANI)

Hyderabad: 10 people were injured and hospitalized while bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Hyderabad on Monday.

The injured, including children, are being treated at the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam.

Civil Surgeon Dr Najabi Begum said, "Yesterday (a day before Diwali) we had three cases. Today we got 10 cases out of which 4 cases were serious. Out of these, a child lost his eye and the other three will have to undergo surgery."

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has recently cracked down on the sale of banned firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali. Dedicated teams were formed to implement the order of the pollution control board.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. This year, Diwali was celebrated on October 24.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.

...
Tags: firecrackers, hyderabad diwali, injury while bursting crackers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sri Kalahastheeswara temple (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Srikalahasti temple to remain open on Solar eclipse day today

Two men lost their lives in the fire at a firecracker stall in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar (ANI)

Six people died in Diwali related mishaps in Andhra Pradesh

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said she was devastated to lose her husband and will miss him profoundly. (Image credit: Twitter/@kiranshaw)

Devastated to lose my husband: Kiran Mazumdar-Shah

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta (Image credit: Facebook)

Several temples in Telangana closed due to solar eclipse



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK: Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and next UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (ANI)

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

Upper Siang: Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->