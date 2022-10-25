  
Nation Current Affairs 25 Oct 2022 Lumpy skin disease s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lumpy skin disease spreads in AP, cattle population at risk

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Oct 25, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2022, 7:03 am IST
The lumpy skin disease (LSD), an infectious viral ailment among the cattle, is spreading in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational image: PTI)
 The lumpy skin disease (LSD), an infectious viral ailment among the cattle, is spreading in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational image: PTI)

TIRUPATI: The lumpy skin disease (LSD), an infectious viral ailment among the cattle, is spreading in Andhra Pradesh, especially in the north coastal region, triggering concern among the dairy farmers and cattle breeders.

Viral disease experts say LSD is a contagious viral disease and causes fever. It spreads among the cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. Accompanied by severe debilitating symptoms, the infection is transmitted from infected cattle to other cattle.

“LSD is caused by goat pox virus, likely spreading through blood feeding insects. Originated from Africa, LSD is declared as endemic in most African and Middle Eastern countries as also India. It has spread to cows in AP two years Odisha reported the first case,” a senior official from the animal husbandry department said.

With stray cases of LSD reported from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada and other districts close to neighbouring Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the AP animal husbandry department took up massive efforts to vaccinate cattle in all districts. Mass inoculation is being done free of charge by the department.

In Chittoor, district animal husbandry officer (DAHO) Venkat Rao said around 1.50 lakh cows have been vaccinated, while another 2.86 lakh are being enlisted for this. The department has procured 4.60 lakh doses of pox vaccine. So far, no case of LSD was reported in the district, but cows are still vaccinated as a precautionary step.

Rao said the field staff are on the job to educate dairy farmers. Mosquitoes play vectors for the disease. To prevent its spread, cattle sheds should be protected from mosquitoes. “We are conducting awareness camps. The transportation of cattle and cattle fairs have been banned in the district up to October 31,” he said.
Allaying the fear that the disease might spread to humans, the DAHO said no scientific evidence supported such fears.

“There is evidence of animal-to-animal transmissions, but not of animal-to-human transmission. It is not a zoonotic disease. Only buffaloes, cows, goats and sheep are affected. No such case of transmission from animals to humans has been reported so far and cow milk can be consumed after boiling properly”, he said.

According to Tirupati DAHO Dr Venkateswarlu, the district has not seen any LSD case but the preventive vaccination drive against the disease is under way. The district has a cattle population of 2.59 lakh cows and 2.79 lakh buffaloes. The district has so far received 70,000 doses, of which 50,000 doses have been administered to the cattle, and the process was ongoing.

...
Tags: skin disease
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 26 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ashish Nehra and Rishi Sunak (Image: PTI)

Nehra in prime humour after Sunak's appointment as British PM

Hyderabad Task Force police arrested a gang that collected money from unemployed youth after promising them jobs in the income-tax and Central government departments. (Photo: DC)

Fraudsters dupe unemployed youth with fake govt job offers

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

TRS aims for 95% voting, to rouse every last voter in Munugode

A collage of photos showing partial solar eclipse on October 25.

Hyderabadis witness solar eclipse with excitement



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak. (Photo: PTI)

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK: Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and next UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (ANI)

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

Upper Siang: Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->