Cruise drugs case: NCB summons actor Ananya Panday for third round of questioning

ANI
Published Oct 25, 2021, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 2:14 pm IST
Earlier, the actor was quizzed by NCB on Friday for over four hours
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Panday for the third round of questioning in connection with the investigation into the Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case.

Earlier, the actor was quizzed by NCB on Friday for over four hours. She had been summoned by the agency on Thursday as well.

 

During the questioning on Thursday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying or consuming drugs.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

 

